Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,831 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 149,099 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

TXN stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $271.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $267.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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