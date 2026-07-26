Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,014 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 240,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $66,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $308.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $279.58 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $254.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 86.45%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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