Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,608 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $309.21 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $315.57. The stock has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.65.

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Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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