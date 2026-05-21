Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $304.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $234.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $310.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: A Mizuho analyst raised Texas Instruments’ price target from $255 to $300 while keeping a neutral rating, signaling continued confidence in the semiconductor maker’s fundamentals and earnings outlook.

A Mizuho analyst raised Texas Instruments’ price target from $255 to $300 while keeping a neutral rating, signaling continued confidence in the semiconductor maker’s fundamentals and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure has helped push TXN shares sharply higher this year, reflecting expectations that analog and power chips will benefit from broader data-center and industrial demand.

Investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure has helped push TXN shares sharply higher this year, reflecting expectations that analog and power chips will benefit from broader data-center and industrial demand. Neutral Sentiment: One recent article argued that TXN’s rapid run-up has stretched valuation and lowered its value ranking, which could make some investors cautious about buying after the strong rally. Texas Instruments Stock Rally Amid AI Boom Sparks Overvaluation Concerns— Value Rank Tumbles

One recent article argued that TXN’s rapid run-up has stretched valuation and lowered its value ranking, which could make some investors cautious about buying after the strong rally. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech weakness and rising bond yields weighed on semiconductor and growth stocks overall, which may have limited upside for TXN despite its company-specific momentum. Stocks Pressured by Tech Weakness and Rising Bond Yields

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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