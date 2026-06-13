Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,446,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 108,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.79% of Texas Instruments worth $7,537,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,180,000 after buying an additional 149,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $267.11.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $301.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.18. The stock has a market cap of $274.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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