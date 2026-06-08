Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $285.06 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $261.65 and its 200-day moving average is $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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