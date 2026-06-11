Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL is Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) by 189.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 2.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land worth $29,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,333,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,968,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,170,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $503,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,299 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,091,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $178,076,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company's stock.

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Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $376.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.21. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12 month low of $269.23 and a 12 month high of $547.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 60.03%.The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $233.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Texas Pacific Land's payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.33, for a total transaction of $332,273.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,973.20. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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