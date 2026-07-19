Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Texas Pacific Land worth $169,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 39.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $639.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 3,170 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,268,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,217.50. The trade was a 19.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $415.88 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $392.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.05. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $269.23 and a one year high of $547.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.03% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Texas Pacific Land's dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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