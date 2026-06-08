Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Position Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537,290 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 300,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.84% of Texas Roadhouse worth $421,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,840. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,250 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $222,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,526. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,166 shares of company stock worth $2,813,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $170.46 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $168.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.79.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Roadhouse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Roadhouse wasn't on the list.

While Texas Roadhouse currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here