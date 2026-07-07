Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $89,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,598,690. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $178,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,538.84. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,864 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.82 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Texas Roadhouse's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report).

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