Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 7,490.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,878 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 60,076 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TXRH opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.82 and a twelve month high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $291,703.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 4,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $760,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,038. This trade represents a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,217 shares of company stock worth $3,162,560. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $192.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $195.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

See Also

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