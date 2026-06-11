Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,356 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 155,224 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.12% of Texas Roadhouse worth $123,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $760,950.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,356,038. This trade represents a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $178,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,538.84. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,705 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.1%

TXRH stock opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.73. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Roadhouse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Roadhouse wasn't on the list.

While Texas Roadhouse currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here