Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 8,133 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 373.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NOW opened at $124.56 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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