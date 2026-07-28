Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Textron were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Textron by 3,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Textron's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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