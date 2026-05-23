Textron Inc. $TXT Stake Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034,842 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 71,658 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up 0.8% of LSV Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.29% of Textron worth $351,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 12,477 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 14,123 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,256 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Textron

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:TXT opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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