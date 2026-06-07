Textron Inc. $TXT Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,237 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 88,796 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.31% of Textron worth $47,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,220,307 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $779,205,000 after buying an additional 212,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,270,901 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 140,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,257,533 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $613,327,000 after buying an additional 66,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 33.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,395 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $298,239,000 after buying an additional 880,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,467 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $181,348,000 after buying an additional 138,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. UBS Group raised their target price on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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