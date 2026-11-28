Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469,907 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 153,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Allstate worth $547,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $11,680,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,687 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,861,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,362,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,072,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. Argus set a $238.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $310.00 to $292.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $292.00 to $291.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $274.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Top Allstate Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about ALL:

Positive Sentiment: Allstate reportedly said customers would not face late fees because of the disruption, which may help limit customer frustration. Allstate outage: Services disrupted, no need to worry about late fees

Allstate reportedly said customers would not face late fees because of the disruption, which may help limit customer frustration. Neutral Sentiment: A report says Allstate may cut jobs as it expands its use of AI. Potential cost savings could be offset by execution and workforce concerns; the article details provided no confirmed cuts or projected savings. Allstate Faces Potential Job Cuts Amid AI Push

A report says Allstate may cut jobs as it expands its use of AI. Potential cost savings could be offset by execution and workforce concerns; the article details provided no confirmed cuts or projected savings. Negative Sentiment: The multiday outage reportedly left customers struggling to reach Allstate and use services, including during a peak travel week. Continued disruption could hurt customer confidence and add operational or reputational costs. Allstate Joins Growing List of Companies Hit by Tech Outages

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $272.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $248.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.50. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $281.11.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $2.87. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 38.68 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Allstate's payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation is a U.S.-based insurance and financial services company. Founded in 1931 as part of Sears, Roebuck and Co., it became an independent publicly traded company in 1993. Allstate's core business is property and casualty insurance, including auto, homeowners, renters and other personal coverage. Through its brands and subsidiaries, the company also offers life insurance, roadside assistance, identity protection and protection plans for consumer products. The company serves customers primarily in the United States through agents, direct-to-consumer channels and partner businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

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