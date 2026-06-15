The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Shares Sold by Owls Nest Partners IA LLC

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,790 shares of the bank's stock after selling 246,947 shares during the quarter. Bancorp comprises 18.2% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Bancorp worth $65,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 213.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 345 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 78.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 732.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749 shares of the bank's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bancorp news, EVP Erika R. Caesar sold 4,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $269,451.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,006.40. This represents a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 24,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,506.08. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TBBK

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK opened at $57.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 26.92%.The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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