The Boeing Company $BA is Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $14,574,874,000 after purchasing an additional 756,057 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25,532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 424,983 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 423,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,069,819 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $230,900,000 after purchasing an additional 357,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Boeing reported a much smaller-than-expected loss and revenue of $22.22B (up ~14%), driven by higher deliveries and a record backlog (~$695B), a key driver behind the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat: Boeing reported a much smaller-than-expected loss and revenue of $22.22B (up ~14%), driven by higher deliveries and a record backlog (~$695B), a key driver behind the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand catalyst — CEO optimistic about China orders tied to an upcoming US‑China summit; a major order from Chinese carriers would materially support forward revenue and backlog. Read More.

Demand catalyst — CEO optimistic about China orders tied to an upcoming US‑China summit; a major order from Chinese carriers would materially support forward revenue and backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress — FAA says no current roadblocks to 737 MAX 7/10 certification by year‑end, reducing a major regulatory overhang if timelines hold. Read More.

Regulatory progress — FAA says no current roadblocks to 737 MAX 7/10 certification by year‑end, reducing a major regulatory overhang if timelines hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated options and analyst activity: unusually large call buying and fresh/maintained Buy ratings (several brokers) are amplifying intraday momentum but also raise short‑term volatility. (No single article link)

Elevated options and analyst activity: unusually large call buying and fresh/maintained Buy ratings (several brokers) are amplifying intraday momentum but also raise short‑term volatility. (No single article link) Negative Sentiment: Cash‑flow & balance sheet pressure: operating and free cash flow remain weak (negative free cash flow reported), and the company still carries high leverage — a constraint on returns and vulnerable if delivery cadence or margins slip. Read More.

Cash‑flow & balance sheet pressure: operating and free cash flow remain weak (negative free cash flow reported), and the company still carries high leverage — a constraint on returns and vulnerable if delivery cadence or margins slip. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution & macro risks: lingering wiring/delivery issues, supply‑chain risks and broader market/geopolitical headwinds (e.g., Middle East tensions) could reverse gains or increase volatility. Read More. • Read More.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $231.25 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boeing from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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