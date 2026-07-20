The Boeing Company $BA is Waycross Partners LLC's 9th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,241 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 3.6% of Waycross Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $489,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $840,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,074 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Boeing by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $858,294,000 after purchasing an additional 942,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 19,623.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $173,623,000 after acquiring an additional 867,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Stock Up 0.2%

BA stock opened at $214.38 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $221.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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