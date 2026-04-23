The Boeing Company $BA Position Lifted by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,968 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boeing by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $231.25 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.85. The company has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.35.

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Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Boeing reported a much smaller-than-expected loss and revenue of $22.22B (up ~14%), driven by higher deliveries and a record backlog (~$695B), a key driver behind the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat: Boeing reported a much smaller-than-expected loss and revenue of $22.22B (up ~14%), driven by higher deliveries and a record backlog (~$695B), a key driver behind the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand catalyst — CEO optimistic about China orders tied to an upcoming US‑China summit; a major order from Chinese carriers would materially support forward revenue and backlog. Read More.

Demand catalyst — CEO optimistic about China orders tied to an upcoming US‑China summit; a major order from Chinese carriers would materially support forward revenue and backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress — FAA says no current roadblocks to 737 MAX 7/10 certification by year‑end, reducing a major regulatory overhang if timelines hold. Read More.

Regulatory progress — FAA says no current roadblocks to 737 MAX 7/10 certification by year‑end, reducing a major regulatory overhang if timelines hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated options and analyst activity: unusually large call buying and fresh/maintained Buy ratings (several brokers) are amplifying intraday momentum but also raise short‑term volatility. (No single article link)

Elevated options and analyst activity: unusually large call buying and fresh/maintained Buy ratings (several brokers) are amplifying intraday momentum but also raise short‑term volatility. (No single article link) Negative Sentiment: Cash‑flow & balance sheet pressure: operating and free cash flow remain weak (negative free cash flow reported), and the company still carries high leverage — a constraint on returns and vulnerable if delivery cadence or margins slip. Read More.

Cash‑flow & balance sheet pressure: operating and free cash flow remain weak (negative free cash flow reported), and the company still carries high leverage — a constraint on returns and vulnerable if delivery cadence or margins slip. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution & macro risks: lingering wiring/delivery issues, supply‑chain risks and broader market/geopolitical headwinds (e.g., Middle East tensions) could reverse gains or increase volatility. Read More. • Read More.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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