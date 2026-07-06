The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,030 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after acquiring an additional 286,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,679,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $948,905,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $226.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.25. The stock has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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