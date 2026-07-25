The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,464 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 320,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Boeing worth $185,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 502.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $7,961,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $55,787,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

Boeing stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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