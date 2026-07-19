The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298,077 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Boeing worth $457,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.74. The company has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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