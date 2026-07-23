The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 5,624.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,849 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 164,917 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 502.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $7,961,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $55,787,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 103.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $208.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing announced several new aircraft wins at the Farnborough Airshow, including orders from Luxair, Uganda Airlines, MSC Air Cargo, and AerCap, which supports its backlog and signals steady demand for 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, and 777 freighter jets. Article Title

Boeing announced several new aircraft wins at the Farnborough Airshow, including orders from Luxair, Uganda Airlines, MSC Air Cargo, and AerCap, which supports its backlog and signals steady demand for 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, and 777 freighter jets. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks and other market commentary pointed to Boeing gaining as Airbus plays catch-up, reinforcing investor optimism that Boeing is benefiting from renewed commercial aircraft momentum. Article Title

TipRanks and other market commentary pointed to Boeing gaining as Airbus plays catch-up, reinforcing investor optimism that Boeing is benefiting from renewed commercial aircraft momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several reports noted Boeing’s “strong delivery momentum” and improving corporate turnaround narrative, which can help sentiment around the stock if investors believe execution is improving. Article Title

Several reports noted Boeing’s “strong delivery momentum” and improving corporate turnaround narrative, which can help sentiment around the stock if investors believe execution is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and trading commentary say Boeing remains a trending stock, but much of the focus is on the upcoming earnings report and whether recent operational progress can be sustained. Article Title

Analysts and trading commentary say Boeing remains a trending stock, but much of the focus is on the upcoming earnings report and whether recent operational progress can be sustained. Negative Sentiment: Technical-focused coverage flagged Boeing as sitting below key moving averages ahead of Q2 earnings, suggesting the stock still faces resistance and investor caution. Article Title

Technical-focused coverage flagged Boeing as sitting below key moving averages ahead of Q2 earnings, suggesting the stock still faces resistance and investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also warned that Boeing may report negative earnings next week, which could temper enthusiasm if results disappoint or guidance is weak. Article Title

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

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