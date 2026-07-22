The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,641 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Boeing were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 502.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,982 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $7,961,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $55,787,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 103.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $220.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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