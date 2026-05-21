The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE BA opened at $222.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: China confirmed it will buy 200 Boeing jets, a major commercial win that strengthens Boeing’s backlog and supports near-term delivery visibility. Reuters article

China confirmed it will buy 200 Boeing jets, a major commercial win that strengthens Boeing’s backlog and supports near-term delivery visibility. Positive Sentiment: Reports that U.S.-China trade talks may extend the tariff truce add to optimism that Boeing’s China business could face fewer trade-related headwinds. Yahoo Finance article

Reports that U.S.-China trade talks may extend the tariff truce add to optimism that Boeing’s China business could face fewer trade-related headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary points to Boeing’s record $695 billion backlog, improving deliveries, and defense growth as evidence that its recovery is becoming more durable. Zacks article

Analyst commentary points to Boeing’s record $695 billion backlog, improving deliveries, and defense growth as evidence that its recovery is becoming more durable. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage of Boeing’s in-flight connectivity work with Gilat suggests ongoing product and partnership momentum outside core jet sales. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage of Boeing’s in-flight connectivity work with Gilat suggests ongoing product and partnership momentum outside core jet sales. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles discussed Boeing’s defense business as a growing contributor, but these were more strategic than immediately market-moving. TipRanks article

Some articles discussed Boeing’s defense business as a growing contributor, but these were more strategic than immediately market-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Other mentions focused on legal and safety scrutiny, including the UPS crash investigation and fuel-switch testing in India, which are longer-term overhangs rather than today’s main driver. Reuters article

Other mentions focused on legal and safety scrutiny, including the UPS crash investigation and fuel-switch testing in India, which are longer-term overhangs rather than today’s main driver. Negative Sentiment: One bearish note argued Boeing’s earnings quality remains weak, pointing to negative core earnings and overstated GAAP results, which could limit upside if investors refocus on fundamentals. Seeking Alpha article

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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