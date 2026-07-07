The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,665 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 3.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings in Boeing were worth $50,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.25. The stock has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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