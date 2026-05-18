The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,043 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $44,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boeing by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $220.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $217.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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