The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boeing by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

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Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $219.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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