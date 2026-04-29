The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,351 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 22,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Boeing were worth $57,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,734,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,301,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25,532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 424,983 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $91,725,000 after acquiring an additional 423,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,069,819 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 357,995 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE BA opened at $230.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.99 and a beta of 1.13. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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