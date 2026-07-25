The Boeing Company $BA Stake Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,893 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 111,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Boeing were worth $29,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after buying an additional 1,600,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $840,204,000 after buying an additional 1,176,074 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Boeing by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $858,294,000 after acquiring an additional 942,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 19,623.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $173,623,000 after acquiring an additional 867,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BA. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.53.

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More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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