The Boeing Company $BA Stock Holdings Lessened by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,049 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 62,953 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE BA opened at $227.50 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here