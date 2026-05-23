The Boeing Company $BA Stock Holdings Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 324.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,960 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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