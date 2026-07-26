The Campbell's Company $CPB Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820,793 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 731,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Campbell's worth $62,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Campbell's by 644.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,864,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,873 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell's in the fourth quarter valued at $6,173,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Campbell's by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,680,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell's by 2,690.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 807,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 778,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company's stock.

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Campbell's Stock Performance

Campbell's stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Campbell's Company has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.02.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Campbell's from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Campbell's from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Campbell's from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell's presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell's

Campbell's Company Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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