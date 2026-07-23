The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Holdings Decreased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,606 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab reported record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating estimates with EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $7.07 billion, helped by a 57% jump in daily average revenue trades and a 21% rise in revenue year over year. Schwab Beats 2Q Estimates as Retail Traders Pile Into Market

Charles Schwab reported record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating estimates with EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $7.07 billion, helped by a 57% jump in daily average revenue trades and a 21% rise in revenue year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company added 1.4 million brokerage accounts and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling continued client growth and stronger revenue momentum from trading activity, lending growth, and AI-related investments. Schwab Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth & AI-Led Expansion

The company added 1.4 million brokerage accounts and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling continued client growth and stronger revenue momentum from trading activity, lending growth, and AI-related investments. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 from $122 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting optimism about further upside. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 from $122 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting optimism about further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong earnings beat, some reports say SCHW slipped as investors locked in gains and focused on higher expenses and near-term valuation after the results. Schwab Stock Slides Despite Q2 Earnings Beat on Robust Trading & NIR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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