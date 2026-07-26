The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW is Van Diest Capital LLC's 8th Largest Position

Van Diest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 151.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.0% of Van Diest Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van Diest Capital LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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