The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,184 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $48,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,994,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,162,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,518,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,884 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after buying an additional 1,844,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Charles Schwab estimates update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Analyst revisions and earnings preview

Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Liz Ann Sonders interview

Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted ongoing challenges around organic growth and hiring, which is informative for the wealth-management business but not an immediate stock catalyst. RIA benchmarking survey

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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