The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,541,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $238,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,713,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 105.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 89,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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