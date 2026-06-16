The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,016 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.6% of Delta Global Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $57,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 258,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,873,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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