The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 137,939 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares during the period. Finally, Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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