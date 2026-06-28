The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 340.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.21. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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