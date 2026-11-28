Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,722,629 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 933,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.8% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.62% of Charles Schwab worth $1,048,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Raffa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 118.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $114.53. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a financial services company serving individual investors, financial advisors and institutions. Founded in 1971 by Charles R. Schwab, the company helped popularize discount brokerage and has expanded into a broad range of investment and banking services. Schwab offers brokerage accounts and trading tools, retirement and advisory services, banking products, and access to investments such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Its businesses also include asset management and custody services for independent investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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