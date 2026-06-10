The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,368 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 126,609 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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