The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 29,097 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,471,840,000 after acquiring an additional 403,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after purchasing an additional 691,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,926,868. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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