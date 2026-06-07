The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Holdings Decreased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,084 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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