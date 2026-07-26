The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Position Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,905 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.39. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Charles Schwab from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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