The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,539 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,915 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Clorox were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 83.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $131.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $102.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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