State Street Corp trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,012,806 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.38% of Clorox worth $625,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $958,640,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $163,038,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $179,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,891 shares of the company's stock worth $140,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,578,983 shares of the company's stock worth $127,913,000 after acquiring an additional 407,569 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Clorox from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clorox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $93.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.06 per share, with a total value of $400,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,320. This represents a 22.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Clorox Trading Up 2.7%

CLX opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 608.30% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. Clorox's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a consumer products company founded in 1913 and headquartered in Oakland, California. It makes and markets products for household cleaning, food, water filtration, personal care and pet care. Its portfolio includes Clorox disinfecting and cleaning products, Glad trash bags and food-storage products, Kingsford charcoal, Brita water filters, Hidden Valley dressings and sauces, Burt's Bees personal-care products, and Fresh Step cat litter. The company also sells products under brands such as Pine-Sol and Liquid-Plumr.

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