The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,095 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings in Clorox were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company's stock worth $334,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company's stock worth $492,656,000 after purchasing an additional 750,415 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $71,856,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock worth $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clorox by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,446 shares of the company's stock worth $180,689,000 after purchasing an additional 348,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Clorox

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish speculation, with traders buying 14,071 CLX call options on Friday, far above the typical daily volume. This may signal expectations for a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish speculation, with traders buying 14,071 CLX call options on Friday, far above the typical daily volume. This may signal expectations for a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Clorox as a high-yield dividend stock, noting its roughly 5.7% yield and its potential to become a Dividend King in 2027 if it continues raising payouts.

Several articles highlighted Clorox as a high-yield dividend stock, noting its roughly 5.7% yield and its potential to become a Dividend King in 2027 if it continues raising payouts. Positive Sentiment: A director reportedly bought about $429,100 worth of Clorox shares, which investors often view as a sign of insider confidence.

A director reportedly bought about $429,100 worth of Clorox shares, which investors often view as a sign of insider confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term performance commentary emphasized Clorox’s consistency as a consumer staples company, with steady dividends and resilience over the past decade, but without a clear new catalyst for near-term earnings. If You Had Invested $1,000 in Clorox a Decade Ago: A Prospective Dividend King’s Long-Term Payoff

Long-term performance commentary emphasized Clorox’s consistency as a consumer staples company, with steady dividends and resilience over the past decade, but without a clear new catalyst for near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Clorox investors, adding legal uncertainty that could weigh on the stock. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Clorox Company - CLX

Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Clorox investors, adding legal uncertainty that could weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Commentary noted that Clorox has fallen to an 11-year low, reflecting weaker investor confidence despite its dividend yield. Contrarian Take: This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Buy in May Despite Falling to an 11-Year Low

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Clorox's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clorox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $104.00.

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Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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